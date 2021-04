Zidane y Cruyff, de estrellas como jugadores a leyendas en los banquillos

“When you put a playing and managerial career together, you’re talking about him in the same breath as Johan Cruyff.” @GaryLineker, @rioferdy5, Joe Cole and Steve McManaman on why Zinedine Zidane should go down as one of the all-time great managers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2SBFNJmWcu

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2021