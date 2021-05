Zidane comunica al Real Madrid que deja el cargo de entrenador

Zinedine Zidane has communicated tonigjt to people who work around him and players that he’s 100% leaving Real Madrid. Confirmed. 🚨⚪️

Zidane will speak with Florentino Perez and announce his decision officially in the next hours but he’s leaving. It’s over. ⏳ #Real #Zidane https://t.co/5mgJPfIOyD

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021