WhatsApp por fin permite usar sus servicios en varios dispositivos sin necesidad de tener el móvil conectado

Early access to multi-device beta will be available very soon, so you can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the phone.

Be sure to follow me to be notified when you can join, because it might be a limited beta program. I don’t know yet, so be fast 💚🔥 https://t.co/9m0E2mL2fp

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021