Webo: The fourth official said ‘send that black guy off’

Match was suspended as both sides walked off

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo was a witness to the racist remark that led to his team’s clash with PSG to be suspended.

The Cameroonian spoke about the incident shortly after it was officially called off.

“We protested a foul, there were four or five of us on the bench and the fourth official said ‘send that black guy off”, he told Onda Cero.”It’s incredible,”

Former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba confronted the official as to why he referred to him by race.

“Why do you have to say ‘black guy’? You would never do that for a white guy,” Ba was heard saying.