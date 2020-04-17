Vogue España lanza, por primera vez en su historia y con motivo de la crisis del coronavirus, una portada sin fotografías
Por primera vez en su historia, la edición española de la revista Vogue sale en el mes de mayo sin fotografía en su portada, con una ilustración en su lugar del artista Ignasi Monreal que evoca el momento actual, inspirado en el lema “Nunca estar tan lejos nos hizo sentir tan cerca”.
La imagen muestra a una mujer en un balcón bajo un cielo azul. Históricamente, el cielo ha servido como metáfora en las portadas de Vogue en tiempos convulsos, como las publicadas tras sendas guerras mundiales, explica Natalia Gamero del Castillo, presidenta y CEO de Condé Nast España, grupo del que forma parte esta revista.
Por ello, constituye un hito que, por primera vez en sus 32 años de historia en nuestro país, su mayor carta de presentación es una ilustración y no una fotografía.
Las revistas del grupo Condé Nast se unen en una iniciativa común, en un ejercicio editorial fotografiado y producido en “condiciones extraordinarias“
Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, y Glamour presentan en sus números de mayo un mensaje de esperanza: “Soñamos juntos“, un mensaje común desde seis miradas diferentes. Ediciones que estarán disponibles por anticipado en formato digital para todos sin coste ni registro a partir este viernes en la dirección https://revistas.condenast.es.
Estos números “salen a la luz en un mundo diferente y extraño”, una razón por la que han querido recuperar “nuestra capacidad de soñar como un balcón que se asoma a nuestros recuerdos y que evoca su belleza“. Gamero explica en un comunicado que su intención es mostrar “una carta de amor al mundo, recordando todo aquello por lo que merece la pena luchar”.
Condé Nast ya adelantó en el mes de abril sus números en versión digital, llegando a las 300.0000 descargas.
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas — Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
