VIDEO: Gana el título de Mrs Sri Lanka y momentos después le arrebatan la corona acusándola de estar divorciada

Mrs #SriLanka winner is ‘left with head injuries’ after Mrs World removes her crown on stage& claims she can’t win the contest because she ‘is divorced’Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva,31, was awarded the title during the ceremony at Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre,#Colombopic.twitter.com/SUQZHU8rJ1

— Hans Solo (@thandojo) April 7, 2021