Velásquez says truth will come to light

Former PRD mayoral candidate for Panama City Roberto Velásquez presented Electoral Tribunal officials with campaign bookkeeping records, receipts and lists of donations yesterday, a practice required of all candidates within 60 days of an election.

Velásquez said a review of the material will reveal that the allegations that he received $1 million from the jailed Colombian businessman David Murcia were nothing but a smear campaign.

The imbroglio that developed as a result of revelations that he had met with Murcia on two occasions last year eventually led Velásquez to lose ground in the polls to opposition candidate, Bosco Vallarino.

Velásquez commented that the scandal was certainly one factor that led many people to lose faith in his campaign proposals and to turn away from the PRD party.