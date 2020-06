Under Armour lanza una mascarilla deportiva reutilizable y resistente al agua

The UA SPORTSMASK is a first-of-its-kind performance mask engineered to equip athletes returning to training.

The 3-layer model is treated with PROTX2 to maximize breathability while protecting the health and well-being of all.

Just released on https://t.co/nrGLnaNnfJ. pic.twitter.com/paZ8OVeFfh

— Patrik Frisk (@PatrikFrisk) June 11, 2020