una niña de 9 años que murió en Londres

“My hope is no child will ever go through what she went through.”

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah calls for clean air to be “a human right”. Her daughter Ella, who suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013, is the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death. pic.twitter.com/DLdMcrZIWm

— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 17, 2020