As we gather for the holiday, we renew our commitment to protect our children from harm. Praying for the young girl struck by a bullet in Brighton Park.

To the family, CPD will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice. As a City, you have our love and support. https://t.co/id8jRKGkjB

— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 25, 2019