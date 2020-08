Una errata de un estudiante causa la aparición de un enorme rascacielos de 200 pisos en Microsoft Flight Simulator

A year ago, “nathanwright120” made an edit to @openstreetmap , adding a tag that indicates that a building in the suburb of Fawkner in Melbourne, Australia, had 212 floors instead of 2. All his other edits of openstreetmap seem legit, so it appears to have been a typo… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Mwh1LBu3ap

— Liam O 🦆 (@liamosaur) August 20, 2020