Una empresa alemana propone instalar enchufes en los bordillos de las aceras para cargar los coches eléctricos

We are proud to announce that we have been working with Stockholm Parking to support the installation more than 1,000 EV charging points in the new 18,000 square metre ’Norra Stationsparken’ parking garage in Hagastaden, on the outskirts of Stockholm. https://t.co/xECGpFD4nP pic.twitter.com/neNGvxOZI6

