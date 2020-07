Un misterioso admirador pide matrimonio desde el aire a la actriz Victoria Justice

View this post on Instagram

So… apparently this has been flying over Santa Monica today! I got an e mail this morning saying TMZ was ready to break a story about me getting engaged, which is news to me??? Lol. In any case, until this secret admirer reveals themself, I guess my answer is… maybe? 😋 ***and if there’s another Victoria Justice out there who just got proposed to, congrats girl! How romantic 🙈🥰 ALSO, is this not a great plot for a Rom-com?!