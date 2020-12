Un incendio en una megagranja productora de huevos calcina a unas 240.000 gallinas

Multiple fire rescue crews are working to put out several barn fires in Dade City, possibly killing over 200,000 chickens. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, crews were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a two-alarm fire at Cal-Maine Foods, located at 41040 Simpson Farm Ln pic.twitter.com/XMMCC6AZAc

— Malik Parler (@WFLANightPhotog) December 17, 2020