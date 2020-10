“Un arcoíris cae sobre New Dundas Park…”

A rainbow falls on to NDP following the sad announcement of probably our most famous footballer & one of the most iconic Scots of all time. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Sean. https://t.co/pRZEd3qoBqpic.twitter.com/OMQauQiVTa

— Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic ( with a 🌹😷) (@BonnyriggRose) October 31, 2020