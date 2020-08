un agente dispara siete veces por la espalda a un hombre negro

Race soldiers in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot an unarmed Black man in the back seven times in front of his family

Black Americans. Do not let anyone prioritize any other issues over this. This type of sick, state sanctioned filth that is allowed to happen, should be our only concern pic.twitter.com/4JnKhH4e3P

— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 24, 2020