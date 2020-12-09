Twelve teams have already reached the Champions League’s knockout rounds

Six of the eight Champions League group winners are already known ahead of Monday’s draw for the round of 16, with the remaining groups to be resolved on Wednesday evening.

Borussia Dortmund claimed top spot, as have Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Group H’s winner is to be resolved. RB Leipzig currently sit first, but Paris Saint-Germain‘s game against Istanbul Basaksehir is to be played out, after its suspension during the first half when the players walked off the pitch following alleged racist comments made by the fourth official.

Porto, Sevilla, Lazio and Barcelona have also clinched progression as runners up in their respective groups.

All is still to play for in Group B where Borussia Monchengladbach, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid can all finish top. Madrid have to win and hope that the Ukrainians don’t away to Inter to top the group.

Manchester United have fallen into the Europa League alongside Krasnodar, Club Brugge and Dynamo Kiev.