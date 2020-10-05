Transfer Market: Thomas Partey could join Arsenal through triggering of release clause

Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey all summer and they may finally land their man on transfer deadline day.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder’s release clause is 50 million euros.

According to Cadena Cope, Arsenal will deposit that figure at the LaLiga headquarters this Monday.

That would be a major blow for Atleti to lose such an important player for a fee that is below his value, although they have been chasing Arsenal‘s Lucas Torreira and the Uruguayan could arrive at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as a replacement.

Thomas is currently with the Ghana national team and could have already played his final match for Atletico Madrid.

Those at the club, though, are insisting that they’ve not been told of any such intentions from Arsenal.