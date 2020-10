todo Los Angeles gritó ‘Kobe, Kobe’ mientras ganaban el anillo

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤

Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020