Switzerland vs. Spain score: Live UEFA Euro 2020 updates as ten-man Swiss head to extra time looking for upset

The business end of Euro 2020 is well underway with one half of the quarterfinal bracket due for completion today with a pair of potentially thrilling matches.

Up first the 10 men of Switzerland managed to take Spain to extra time in St Petersburg despite losing key midfielder Remo Freuler to a straight red card 13 minutes from time.

A strike from Jordi Alba was deflected in for an own goal early in the first half by Denis Zakaria to give Spain the early lead, but Switzerland showed some of that comeback magic they displayed against France in the round of 16 and scored an equalizer in the 68th minute — Xherdan Shaqiri’s fourth of the tournament — to revive hopes of a place in the semifinals.

It is sure to be a rollercoaster of a day at the European Championships and we’ll have all the analysis, reaction and highlights as it goes. You can also stream the matches on fuboTV (try for free). Stay tuned!

Switzerland 1, Spain 1 (2H ET)

Spain: ⚽ Own Goal (8′)

Switzerland: ⚽ Xherdan Shaqiri (68′)