“Spring Break” violento en Miami Beach: la policía dispersó con gas lacrimógeno a turistas agresivos

NORTH BEACH ARREST: While patrolling the area of 74 Street and Collins Avenue officers located and arrested 25-year-old Ernesto Martinez. Officers confiscated, crack cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana. Martinez faces several felony narcotics-related charges. #MBPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/3w73ehqvvY

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2021