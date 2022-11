Siete años desde que se hiciera viral la tierna invitación de una abuela a un desconocido por Acción de Gracias: “Ahora somos familia”

Thanksgiving year 7! 🦃🖤 From year 1 as strangers, to year 7 as family but now BUSINESS PARTNERS! I’m very thankful for my family, friends, fans. Check out our website for our alkaline black water @ https://t.co/kkQK0pViKB special discount code: THANKSGIVING pic.twitter.com/xuZhuDgus6

— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 25, 2022