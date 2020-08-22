Sevilla 3-2 Inter: Banega to Conte: Let’s see if that wig is real

During a heated first half discussion

Ever Banega poked fun at Antonio Conte‘s hair during Friday night’s Europa League final.

The Sevilla midfielder sparked outrage from the Inter coach when, during a 15th minute clash between the pair, he rubbed his own head while speaking to Conte.

“Let’s see if that wig is real,” La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported Banega as saying.

Conte reacted angrily, threatening Banega by saying “I’ll wait for you later”.

Conte picked up a yellow card for his part in the feud.