Serie A: James Harden sends supportive message to Paulo Dybala

James Harden has sent a message to Paulo Dybala while wearing a Juventus shirt.

The Juventus star posted the video on his official Instagram account.

“I just wanted to give you a shoutout and say that I’m a huge fan of yours,” Harden said.

“Good luck this season.”

It should be noted that both Dybala and Harden are Adidas athletes.

Harden recently joined the Brooklyn Nets to play alongside fellow stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.