Sergey Gorshkov gana el premio a Mejor Fotógrafo de vida salvaje 2020 con su foto de un tigre abrazando un árbol

Ура! Тигр победил! снято на территории ФГБУ “Земля леопарда” имени Николая Воронцова @amurleo_land @natural_history_museum #WPY56 #WPY #WildlifePhotography #WildlifePhotographyOfTheYear #siberiantiger #bigcatswildlife #savebigcats #mindenpictures #nikonambassador #nikon_сергейгоршков #nikon #natgeoyourshot #wildlifeplanet #natgeo #natgeoru #mrjangear #PNYeliteteam #wildlife #frozenplanet2 #pny The embrace Sergey Gorshkov RUSSIA This Amur tigress ranges over an enormous territory, here in in the Russian Far East, in the Land of the Leopard National Park. It’s a territory that needs to be large for there to be enough wild boar and deer to hunt. It is also overlapped by the even larger territories of possibly several males. Here she hugs an ancient Manchurian fir tree that may have been used for decades by tigers leaving scent marks, rubbing their cheek glands against the bark to leave messages for other tigers that, one day, may pass by. The Amur, or Siberian, tigers are confined almost entirely to the Russian Far East but are now thought to be the same subspecies as the Bengal tiger. The population has increased from a dangerously low point to 580–600 but are still threatened by poaching (mainly for traditional Chinese medicine) and loss of their taiga (snow forest) wilderness, along with hunting of their prey. With the help of the park rangers, Sergey first began his photographic ques he installed his first full camera‑trap system in January 2019, at this site, attaching the camera to a tree 10 metres (33 feet) away from the giant fir. ‘From then on, I could think of nothing else,’ he says. He would trek to the camera sites every three months. But tigers are extremely cautious of anything new in their environment, and he only ever achieved three pictures of tigers, though once he saw one – with night-vision equipment. ‘At that moment my hands started sharking.’ His picture of this magnificent female was captured in November 2019. The tigress has three cubs, and so his quest is now for a picture of the family in their taiga wilderness. Nikon Z 7 + 50mm f1.8 lens; 1/200 sec at f6.3; ISO 250; Cognisys camera-trap system .

