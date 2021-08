Sacrifican a un caballo del equipo suizo de hípica en los Juegos Olímpicos por “razones humanitarias”

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel has had to be euthanised after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the Equestrian Eventing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 1 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/B5hUZv2Pux

— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 1, 2021