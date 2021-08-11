Robin sale del armario como bisexual en el nuevo cómic de Batman y las redes aplauden

My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex 💗 pic.twitter.com/h2BMotX0Iq

— Meghan Fitzmartin (@megfitz89) August 10, 2021