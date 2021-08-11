Robin sale del armario como bisexual en el nuevo cómic de Batman y las redes aplauden
11 ago 2021 17:17 GMT
Según la guionista de la historia, aparecida en la última entrega de ‘Batman: Urban Legends’, su “objetivo en la escritura ha sido y siempre será mostrar cuánto te ama Dios”.
La última entrega del cómic de DC ‘Batman: Urban Legends’, publicada este martes en EE.UU., reveló que Robin —o, mejor dicho, la persona que se esconde debajo del traje del superhéroe, Tim Drake— es bisexual.
El detalle se desvela en la tercera parte de la historia ‘Sum of Our Parts’, creada por la guionista Meghan Fitzmartin, la dibujante Belén Ortega, el colorista Alejandro Sánchez y el rotulista Pat Brosseau. Al final de esta, un amigo de Tim llamado Bernard lo invita a una cita, a lo que el superhéroe responde: “Sí, creo que quiero eso”.
Fitzmartin afirmó a través de su cuenta en Twitter que su “objetivo en la escritura ha sido y siempre será mostrar cuánto te ama Dios”.
“Eres tan increíblemente amado e importante y observado. [Estoy] eternamente agradecida de que se me haya confiado a Tim Drake y su historia y [me siento] honrada de trabajar con los increíblemente talentosos Belén Ortega y Alejandro Sánchez”, escribió la autora.
My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex 💗 pic.twitter.com/h2BMotX0Iq
— Meghan Fitzmartin (@megfitz89) August 10, 2021
Mientras, numerosos internautas acudieron a las redes sociales para expresar su alegría por el hecho de que el tercer personaje que encarna el papel de ayudante de Batman sea miembro de la comunidad LGBTQ.
“Tim Drake finalmente saliendo del armario es tan inspirador, DC nunca quiso a un Robin ‘queer’, pero después de campañas de escritores y fanáticos durante años, esto por fin sucedió”, afirmó un usuario.
Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happenedA big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9
— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021
Tim Drake is not only the best Robin now but also the BISEXUAL ROBIN I CAN’T THINK ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE RIGHT NOW
— atøm 🏳️🌈 BI TIM (@wizardsloki) August 10, 2021
Tim Drake is officially bisexual and that it’s self is one of the greatest things DC has ever done. We finally have an LGBT Robin. Better late than never. ❤️
— AjepArt (@AjepArts) August 10, 2021
After 9 years of not buying DC comics, because I wasn’t feeling represented enough by my favorite heroes/teams, my favorite Robin is canonically Bisexual! Y’all turned this fan back into a DC comic consumer! https://t.co/ZNUC1ecCpl
— Wolverine 12025 (@BatmanMiky) August 10, 2021
La artista Belén Ortega respondió a la ola de los comentarios y agradeció a todos por su apoyo.
#Batmanurbanlegends #6 is already out and with it our last chapter of “Tim Drake: sum of our parts”. It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics ♥️See you soon Tim! ♥️🏳️🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/dKpS2GIajn
— Belén Ortega (@BelenOrtega_) August 10, 2021
Aparte de Tim Drake, también pertenecen a la comunidad LGBTQ otros personajes de cómics de superhéroes como Kate Kane/Batwoman (lesbiana), Robert Drake/Hombre de Hielo (homosexual), Loki (género fluido) o Jean-Paul Beaubier/Northstar (homosexual), entre otros.
