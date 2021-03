Reino Unido sube su impuesto de sociedades al 25% para costear el masivo gasto causado por la pandemia

In 2023 the rate of corporation tax, paid on company profits, will increase to 25%. Even after this change we’ll still have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7.

We’ll also protect small businesses so only 10% of companies will pay the full higher rate #Budget2021pic.twitter.com/izwsLRLiXZ

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 3, 2021