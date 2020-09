Reino Unido firma con Japón su primer acuerdo comercial de la era posbrexit

The UK has just signed a major Free Trade Agreement with Japan. 🇬🇧🇯🇵

Congratulations to @trussliz and all who took part in these negotiations.

We have taken back control of our trade policy & will continue to thrive as a trading nation outside the EU. https://t.co/2wgFAjC5T3

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 11 de septiembre de 2020