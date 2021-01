Reguilón y otros tres jugadores de la Premier League se saltan las normas antiCovid con una fiesta de nochevieja

Lamela, Reguilon, as well as West Ham’s Lanzini, go to a Christmas Party, during #COVID19 times.

In terms of the first two, wasn’t Jose Mourinho only yesterday talking about other teams and their lack of “professionalism”? 🤣🤣🤣#TOTLEEpic.twitter.com/SjfH0xtHSX

— Rick O’Shea (@RickOShea54321) January 2, 2021