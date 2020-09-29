Real Madrid: Zidane: Hazard has a big problem…
Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Eden Hazard is dealing with a problem that he’s been carrying for a long time.
Hazard has come in for criticism in recent weeks, with some arguing that he has a lack of professionalism, but the Real Madrid boss doesn’t agree.
“I don’t think so. He can talk, but he wants to play,” Zidane stated during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.
“He has a big problem that has bothered him for a long time.
“The season is very long and he wants to be with his team-mates.”