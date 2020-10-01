Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Maldini: Real Madrid’s diamond formation didn’t carry any threat

Isco played as No.10 against Valladolid

Julio ‘Maldini’ Maldonado wasn’t too impressed with Real Madrid‘s showing in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday night.

Vinicius Junior scored the winner in a tightly-fought encounter at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

“It was a victory without flair from Real Madrid,” Maldini said afterwards.

“Isco was at the top of a diamond that didn’t carry any threat.

“The fact that [Thibaut] Courtois and [Raphael] Varane were the best players in the team says a lot about the game.”