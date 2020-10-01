Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Maldini: Real Madrid’s diamond formation didn’t carry any threat
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Isco played as No.10 against Valladolid
Julio ‘Maldini’ Maldonado wasn’t too impressed with Real Madrid‘s showing in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday night.
Vinicius Junior scored the winner in a tightly-fought encounter at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.
“It was a victory without flair from Real Madrid,” Maldini said afterwards.
“Isco was at the top of a diamond that didn’t carry any threat.
“The fact that [Thibaut] Courtois and [Raphael] Varane were the best players in the team says a lot about the game.”