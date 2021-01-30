Real Madrid vs Levante: Speedy sending off for Eder Militao

Eder Militao will be cursing his luck after seeing a straight red card less than ten minutes into his third straight start for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian defender lasted just seven minutes against Levante before being sent for an early bath after bringing down Sergio Leon.

The Levante forward was beyond Raphael Varane and was bearing down on Thibaut Courtois‘ goal when Militao brought him to the ground.

The referee, David Medie Jimenez, initially showed Militao a yellow, but after a VAR review he deemed the offence worthy of a straight red.

In six games this season, Militao has picked up three yellow cards and now one red.