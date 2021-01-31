Real Madrid vs Levante: Real Madrid had been warned about Morales and Roger

Real Madrid fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Levante on Saturday through goals from Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales.

Yet Los Blancos cannot complain that they had not been warned about the duo.

They each scored in the 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the 2018/19 season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and Morales netted the only strike in the encounter at the Ciutat de Valencia last campaign.

Roger is Levante‘s top scorer this season with nine, and made up for his penalty miss on Saturday by getting his side’s winning goal. Morales, on his part, is on eight for the season.

Out of the 29 goals Levante have scored this season, the pair have been responsible for 17 of them, which equates to 63 percent of the team’s goals.

“I was annoyed after having missed the penalty that would’ve put us ahead,” Roger told Movistar LaLiga after the game.

“Thank God I was able to score [the goal that made it] 2-1 which gave us confidence to push on until the end,” he concluded.

Morales was equally delighted about the hard fought win.

“It is not easy [against Madrid], you have to play a very complete game,” he said after the match.

“We played a really tough game and we have to continue in order to gain confidence as some very important games are coming.”