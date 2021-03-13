Real Madrid vs Elche: Real Madrid go second and within five points of top spot

Real Madrid’s comeback against Elche keeps them within touching distance of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the LaLiga Santander title race.

Karim Benzema‘s double at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano means Los Blancos trail Diego Simeone‘s leaders by five points. Atletico play Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday night.

Barcelona are also in the mix, sitting in third place, one point behind Real Madrid, ahead of their meeting with Huesca at the Camp Nou on Monday.

A little further back are fourth-place Sevilla, who are eight points behind Barcelona. Real Sociedad are three points further back in fifth.