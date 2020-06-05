Real Madrid: The time Mourinho almost made Cristiano Ronaldo cry

The criticism got too much for forward

Luka Modric has revealed how Jose Mourinho almost made Cristiano Ronaldo cry at Real Madrid.

The pair’s relationship at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was never easy-going and Modric has retold a particular falling-out in his biography ‘My Game’.

“Mourinho‘s reaction surprised me,” the Croatian began.

“We were winning 2-0 in the Copa del Rey.

“Ronaldo didn’t follow his man at a throw-in and Jose was furious with Cristiano.

“The two fought for a long time on the pitch.

“When we went back into the dressing room at half time, I saw Ronaldo upset, on the verge of tears.

“He said ‘I’m going the best I can and he’s still criticising me’.

“Mourinho came in and started to criticise the Portuguese for his responsibility during the game.

“It got so heated between them that only the intervention of the players prevented a proper fight between them.”

Ronaldo played 106 games for Mourinho at Real Madrid, scoring 120 goals.