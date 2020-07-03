Real Madrid: Real Madrid and Barcelona’s remaining LaLiga Santander schedules

Real Madrid picked up their most hard-fought three points since the restart on Thursday night, beating Getafe 1-0.

The win puts them four points clear of Barcelona in second, with both sides having just 15 points to play for.

As well as the difference in points, Los Blancos boast the better head-to-head record as well, which will see them crowned champions should they and Barcelona finish on the same number of points.

Real Madrid have the tougher of the fixtures next time out though at San Mames, while Barcelona will play Villarreal in a game that won’t be easy either.

Matchday 34: Athletic Club-Real Madrid (July 5, 14:00), Villarreal-Barcelona (22:00).

Matchday 35: Barcelona-Espanyol, Real Madrid-Alaves (times TBC).

Matchday 36: Real Valladolid-Barcelona, Granada-Real Madrid (times TBC).

Matchday 37: Barcelona-Osasuna, Real Madrid-Villarreal (times TBC).

Matchday 38: Alaves-Barcelona, Leganes-Real Madrid (times TBC).