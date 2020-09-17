Real Madrid: Portuguese fourth division side enquire about taking Bale on loan

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on a season-long loan, but Florentino Perez has received a very peculiar letter regarding the Welshman from O Elvas CAD, who play in the fourth division in Portugal.

They wanted to know what Real Madrid were looking for when allowing Bale to go out on loan, perhaps in the faint hope Los Blancos would not want anything in return.

In the letter, which was published in the Portuguese press, Elvas asked to take Bale on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, while stressing that they expect Real Madrid to inform them of the requirements needed so that an agreement could take place between both clubs and the player that suits all parties.

“Pending a response, we bid farewell with our most sincere cordiality,” Elvas‘ letter to Real Madrid concluded.