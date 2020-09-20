Real Madrid: Marvin Park and Sergio Arribas make Real Madrid debuts

With several players out of action as Real Madrid travelled to face Real Sociedad, Zinedine Zidane called up Castilla youngsters Sergio Arribas and Marvin Park.

Both were fortunate enough to come on and make their debuts, with Marvin getting a 20-minute runout and Arribas coming on in second-half stoppage time.

Marvin came on for a tiring Rodrygo Goes and looked lively, with the Mallorca-born winger having a chance on goal but perhaps showing his nerves, which allowed Aihen Munoz to recover for Real Sociedad.

Both players had a key role in Raul Gonzalez‘s historic UEFA Youth League victory this summer.

The last homegrown player to be given their debut by Zidane was his son, Luca, in the 2017/18 campaign as he came in between the sticks against Villarreal.

In total, they take the tally of debutants from La Fabrica under his command to 14, which has included the likes of Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral, Oscar Rodriguez and Marcos Llorente.