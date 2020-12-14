Real Madrid – La Liga: Zidane reacts to 31-0 victory of Real Madrid’s U9 team

Over the weekend, Real Madrid’s Under-9 team defeated Villaverde San Andres by a mammoth scoreline of 31-0, causing significant anger from those involved in the match, and it has even reached the desk of Zinedine Zidane.

Despite facing the pressures of coaching the most senior team under the Los Merengues umbrella, Zidane was still asked about his feelings on the result.

“The players are there and can play, but unfortunately this can happen on the pitch,” Zidane explained.

“It’s a bit ugly to concede 31 goals, but it’s not a competition where the coach can say not to attack.

“It’s more a matter for the federation. In basketball after you get 50 points ahead the game stops, you have to look around for solutions.”

Villaverde were less diplomatic, lambasting the actions of Real Madrid on their own social media pages.

“We are outraged at this type of situation in formative years football, on the one hand the big clubs should use sporting strategies to avoid these goals, and on the other hand the federation needs to restructure the leagues,” a statement read.