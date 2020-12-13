Real Madrid – La Liga: Zidane ‘pushing’ Isco out of Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane said in the build-up to the derby against Atletico said that Isco does feature in his plans, but the facts speak for themselves as the Spain international is not playing in the big games.

Isco has played just 13 minutes in the Champions League this season and failed to get off the bench against Barcelona, Sevilla or Atletico Madrid.

All this hints at Zidane pushing Isco towards a January exit from the club.

Isco, on his part, has indicated his desire to leave, understandable given that since arriving at Madrid in 2013, he has never been such a peripheral figure in the squad.

Zidane and Isco. | Angel Rivero. MARCA

The 28-year-old has a contract until 2022 but it seems clear that he has fallen out of favour and his future lies elsewhere.

Zidane has been a long-time fan of Isco and at one time he was a key player for the French manager, but while his message in the press room remains the same, the one he is sending out on the pitch speaks for itself.

The final straw may have come in the game against Cadiz, when Isco started but was replaced at half time.

Isco has lost importance at Madrid and Zidane is holding the door open for him.