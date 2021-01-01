Real Madrid – La Liga: Real Madrid agree 10 percent salary reduction with players

Real Madrid have paid their players the first part of their salaries, both with the football and basketball teams. Once again, Los Blancos are meeting their financial commitments with their employees, whereas other clubs have serious problems in this respect.

These payments have, though, come with a 10 percent salary reduction, as was agreed between the directors and players as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the associated reduction in income.

There was also a 10 percent pay cut in the second half of last season, one agreed with the two first-team squads and with Castilla. Had football not returned then that would have been 20 percent.

Real Madrid‘s budget was expected to be around 900 million euros this season based on previous projections, but it ended up being just 618m euros because of the ongoing situation.

As MARCA has revealed, Real Madrid aren’t planning any January signings, just like they didn’t sign anybody last summer. Only if a player leaves would a signing be considered.

They may still look to sign David Alaba as a free agent, for after his contract at Bayern Munich expires on June 30, 2021. Real Madrid are planning to work on this acquisition once FIFA rules allow for them to.