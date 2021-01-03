Real Madrid – La Liga: Butragueno: Asensio is now back to his best

Emilio Butragueno, former striker and current director of institutional relations for Real Madrid, has singled out Marco Asensio, among others, for praise after the club’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Asensio set up the first goal for Lucas Vazquez, who repaid the favour to his teammate for the second goal after half time.

“Lucas and Marco played a big part in the game,” Butragueno told Movistar+. “I think it’s very good news.

“Asensio is coming off the back of a very serious injury. Now, in recent games, he’s playing at optimum level.

“In terms of Lucas Vazquez, we know he always gives 100 percent. His physical effort and solidarity is constant.”

Nacho also impressed against Celta, standing in for Sergio Ramos alongside Raphael Varane in the centre of defence.

“He was impeccable; it’s always a guarantee and he showed that again today,” Butragueno said of the defender.

“He was very focused in every aspect during the game [and] very assured in all his decisions. He’s demonstrated his ability.”

Butragueno also offered his assessment of the game, which Celta came into on the back of some good results under Eduardo Coudet.

“We’re happy with the win, it was very important for us,” Butragueno added. “We played a serious game, very solid in defence.

“The win was deserved. We were facing a team in very good form, who play very good football.”