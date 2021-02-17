Real Madrid – La Liga: Alaba shows Sergio Ramos the way with his Bayern Munich farewell

While Sergio Ramos‘ future remains up in the air and the player is quiet on the subject, David Alaba showed him how it’s done by calmly resolving the principal doubt about his future.

The Austrian defender has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich after 13 years in Bavaria, making the announcement in a Champions League press conference as if it was an everyday occurrence.

Here we can perhaps glimpse a cultural difference in the Bundesliga, where we often see players and managers’ future movements announced well in advance.

Bayern Munich are a clear example of this, announcing Pep Guardiola’s arrival six months beforehand, confirming the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for next season already and allowing Alaba to confirm his departure so early as well.

This week it was also announced that Marco Rose, head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach, will be in charge of Borussia Dortmund from next season.

These announcements and plans are accepted with a naturalness and sincerity that can perhaps be learned from.

After all, clubs need time to make their plans and if, for example, Sergio Ramos sees his future away from Real Madrid, then it might be best for all concerned if Los Blancos knew so already.

The Real Madrid captain spoke with Florentino Perez in late December, but the pair haven’t resumed discussions since then, although the feeling is that club and player are getting closer to reaching an agreement.

Raphael Varane is another player who could be affected by Alaba‘s movements, as the French defender is yet to extend his deal which expires in 2022 and the club believes it might be better to listen to offers rather than risk losing him for free.