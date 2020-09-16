Real Madrid: Bale’s proposed move: Tottenham to pay his full wages and Real Madrid to cover bonuses

Tottenham are in talks with Real Madrid over the signing of Gareth Bale.

The two clubs and Bale‘s agent, Jonathan Barnett, are in open negotiations over a loan deal and all parties want to reach an agreement.

As part of the deal, Spurs would take on Bale‘s full wages, leaving Real Madrid to pay out bonuses over the course of the season.

The Welshman has been one of the most important players in recent years for Los Blancos, but he’s drifted apart from his teammates lately.

Initially happy to stay at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Bale would now prefer a change of scene and a move to a club where he can play regular football.

Tottenham, his former side, is the ideal place for that, with the forward making it clear that he wanted to return to north London, despite an approach from Manchester United.