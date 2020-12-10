Real Madrid 2-0 Monchengladbach: Benzema: We all came out of this stronger, Zidane and the Real Madrid players

Real Madrid beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 on Wednesday night to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to two goals from Karim Benzema.

The French striker was asked if this win meant that Zinedine Zidane‘s job was safe again, and he admits that this result also helps the players.

“We all came out of this stronger; Zidane and the players,” Benzema responded.

“This is the way [we need to be]. If we always play like we did today…”

This match was Benzema‘s 527th in a Real Madrid shirt, which puts him level with Roberto Carlos as the foreign player to have played the most games for the club.

“I am proud to match Roberto Carlos, because he is a club legend,” he said. “I’m happy and moving forward.”

The return of Sergio Ramos brought some tranquillity at the back, as the No.9 recognised.

“That Sergio is well is important, it helps us all,” Benzema stated. “He is the best defender in the world.”