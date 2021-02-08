Real Betis vs Barcelona – LaLiga: If even Trincao can score like that…

It was another Barcelona comeback to keep the distance at the top of LaLiga Santander to a minimum, this time thanks to Trincao as the hero with a late winner.

Real Betis made life difficult, but Barcelona were determined and made it six wins a row and 29 points from a possible 33.

A left-footed finish that released all the frustration that’s built up since he joined Barcelona, Trincao‘s winner was one that he won’t forget in a hurry. If even he is scoring goals like this then Barcelona are in a good run.

Koeman‘s rotations didn’t last long as both Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi were introduced before the hour mark.

The coach preferred De Jong to bringing on Sergino Dest and moving Oscar Mingueza, while none of Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic or Riqui Puig could justify their spots in the side.

Busquets‘ night was a failure, gifting space to Borja Iglesias and then to Victor Ruiz to allow both to score, even after bringing down Nabil Fekir to give Betis a freekick which they would score from.

Borja Iglesias has taken his time to settle in at Betis, but with four goals in his last four games, he finally feels at home and he had a killer instinct to open the scoring against Barcelona.

In the first 49 minutes of this tie, Betis committed 14 fouls to Barcelona‘s zero, but De Jong was booked for the first foul conceded as he brought down Fekir.