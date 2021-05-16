Reacciones deportivas tras inducción de Kobe Bryant al Salón de la Fama

El sábado, Kobe Bryant fue incluido oficialmente en el Salón de la Fama del Basquetbol Naismith Memorial. Bryant, quien murió en un accidente de helicóptero en enero de 2020, fue presentado por Michael Jordan antes de que la esposa de Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, pronunciara un conmovedor discurso en honor al ex Laker.

Foto: Getty.

Además de Bryant, quien ganó cinco títulos de la NBA y fue 18 veces All-Star, la Clase de 2020 contó con Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens y Patrick Baumann.

En las redes sociales, las leyendas y los equipos del baloncesto compartieron su apoyo al nuevo miembro del Salón de la Fama.

You changed the game. You inspired the world. Thank you, Kobe. #MambaForever x #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mHp0A3eOE7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

Kobe Bryant: Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/dk8rtjX8b4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

Honoring Kobe today, celebrating his Hall of Fame induction, and holding his family in our hearts. 🐍♾ pic.twitter.com/qpRTUVz3q2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 15, 2021

Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant. Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/31h4R2Xp3q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2021

Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/2jUzB58vMr — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) May 15, 2021

Congratulations to Kobe Bryant on his induction into the @HoopHall this afternoon. 🕊️🐍 pic.twitter.com/2t4n0OwfyP — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 15, 2021