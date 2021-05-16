domingo, mayo 16, 2021
LO ÚLTIMO:

Noticias24PTY.com

NOTICIAS DE PANAMÁ Y EL MUNDO

TECNOLOGÍA 

Reacciones deportivas tras inducción de Kobe Bryant al Salón de la Fama

admin 28 Views , , , , , , , ,


El sábado, Kobe Bryant fue incluido oficialmente en el Salón de la Fama del Basquetbol Naismith Memorial. Bryant, quien murió en un accidente de helicóptero en enero de 2020, fue presentado por Michael Jordan antes de que la esposa de Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, pronunciara un conmovedor discurso en honor al ex Laker.

Además de Bryant, quien ganó cinco títulos de la NBA y fue 18 veces All-Star, la Clase de 2020 contó con Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens y Patrick Baumann.

En las redes sociales, las leyendas y los equipos del baloncesto compartieron su apoyo al nuevo miembro del Salón de la Fama.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



MÁS INFORMACIÓN

You May Also Like

Piden reglas claras sobre el proceso constituyente

admin Comentarios desactivados en Piden reglas claras sobre el proceso constituyente

la pulsera inteligente con la pantalla más grande del mercado

admin Comentarios desactivados en la pulsera inteligente con la pantalla más grande del mercado

Por qué es tan difícil hablar por celular en Argentina

admin Comentarios desactivados en Por qué es tan difícil hablar por celular en Argentina
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: