Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona – Copa del Rey: De Jong: I don’t know how many more goals I’ll score

Frenkie de Jong has added scoring to his game and already has four goals in 2021, with his most recent one coming as Barcelona overcame Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

The Dutchman is happy to have scored and puts it down to the fact he is now playing a more advanced position.

“I don’t know how many more goals I’ll score,” he replied, when asked if he has any idea of how far his scoring streak can go.

Discussing the come-from-behind win, De Jong believes that the victory is merited.

“We created enough chances and we played quite well,” he stated.

“We’re feeling good and we’re getting better each week, so we have to continue like this.

“It’s very important to have made it to the next round.”