Radio MARCA: Enric Masip: Who at Barcelona gave Messi a contract like this? An incompetent person
Enric Masip has blasted Barcelona for handing the power over to Lionel Messi.
Due to the clauses in his contract, the Argentine considers himself a free agent after handing in a transfer request to Barcelona.
“Who made a contract like this for Leo Messi? An incompetent [person],” former handball player Masip told Radio MARCA.
“Barcelona have let great players escape them and they’ve spent money on rubbish players.
“I know the dressing room and I now why Messi wants to leave.
“It’s because the sporting project is drifting and in decline – it’s been touching the ground for a long time.”